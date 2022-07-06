Littlehampton dog attack: Woman bitten on the head and dragged to the floor

A woman was taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Littlehampton, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:50 pm
Police said the victim was walking her own dog in Fastnet Way, at about 8am on Thursday, June 16, when the incident happened.

A man walking a large dog – believed to be an Akita or a Chow Chow breed, approached from the other direction, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The dog, which was on its lead, initially seemed friendly but then jumped up at the victim, biting her to the head and dragging her to the ground.

Officers investigating a dog attack in Littlehampton are eager for the owner to come forward

"It’s owner then managed to pull it off the woman and secure it to a fence.

“The victim underwent hospital treatment for her injury.”

Officers are eager for the owner of the dog to come forward and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the dog is urged to report online, or call 101, quoting serial 745 of 30/06.

