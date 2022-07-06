Littlehampton Tesco burglary: Seven suspects bailed

Seven suspects have been bailed after a burglary at a Tesco Express store in Littlehampton.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:30 pm

Multiple police units were sent to Finisterre Way in the early hours of Wednesday, June 22.

Sussex Police said officers responded at 1.45am after three men were seen on CCTV ‘reversing a van into the back shutters’ and ‘forcing entry into the store’.

A spokesperson added: “They were then seen stealing the tills by the cigarette counter and left the store.

Sussex Police said multiple units were deployed to the Tesco Express store in Finisterre Way, Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Seven people have been arrested in relation to the incident and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

