Multiple police units were sent to Finisterre Way in the early hours of Wednesday, June 22.
Sussex Police said officers responded at 1.45am after three men were seen on CCTV ‘reversing a van into the back shutters’ and ‘forcing entry into the store’.
A spokesperson added: “They were then seen stealing the tills by the cigarette counter and left the store.
"Seven people have been arrested in relation to the incident and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”
