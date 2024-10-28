Littlehampton: Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of teenage girl in park
Police have arrested a 21-year-old local man, following an incident on Friday [October 25] in the area of Maltravers Leisure Park.
He is in police custody, the force added.
Sussex Police said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.
Police are appealing for a man and a woman who may have seen the suspect and victim together, and two teenage girls who may have checked the victim’s welfare, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240208787.
