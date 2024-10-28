Sussex Police have arrested a man after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a park in Littlehampton.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old local man, following an incident on Friday [October 25] in the area of Maltravers Leisure Park.

He is in police custody, the force added.

Sussex Police said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.

The police taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Park in Littlehampton. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police are appealing for a man and a woman who may have seen the suspect and victim together, and two teenage girls who may have checked the victim’s welfare, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240208787.

