Littlehampton Tesco burglary: Seven people arrested

Seven people have been arrested after a burglary at a shop in Littlehampton.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 6:08 pm
Multiple police units were sent to the Tesco Express store in Finisterre Way in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, June 22).

Sussex Police said they responded at 1.45am after three men were seen on CCTV ‘reversing a van into the back shutters’ and ‘forcing entry into the store’.

A spokesperson added: “They were then seen stealing the tills by the cigarette counter and left the store.

Sussex Police said multiple units were deployed to the Tesco Express store in Finisterre Way, Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"There maybe an increased police presence while officers continue their investigation.

"Seven people have been arrested in relation to the incident and remain in custody at this time.”

