Boy 'seen being assaulted’ by a group of teenagers in Littlehampton

Police are concerned for the welfare of a boy, who was ‘seen being assaulted’ by a group of teenagers in Littlehampton

By Sam Morton
Monday, 20th June 2022, 6:10 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 6:10 pm

Officers from Arun Police are seeking information relating to the incident in Linden Park.

A police statement on social media read: “We are concerned for the welfare of a boy who was seen being assaulted by a group of teenagers in Linden Park, Littlehampton, on June 13 around 6.20pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“If this was you, or if you have any information relating to this incident, report online or call 101 quoting 155 of 15/06.”

Officers from Arun Police are seeking information relating to the incident in Linden Park. Photo: Arun Police

Have you read?: Wick arson attack: Man threw flammable liquid into garden before running away 'with arms on fire'

McDonald's: Hunt for suspect after staff assaulted in restaurant near Arundel

Big rise in West Sussex Covid hospitalisations

PICTURES: More than 80 Sussex school pupils at the Amex Stadium for special challenge cup learning event

Good year for the roses at East Preston and Kingston show