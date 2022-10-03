These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the ninth month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in September
Here's some of the criminals jailed in Sussex in September
Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in September
Three people have been sentenced following an operation aimed to disrupt drug-dealing in Bognor Regis. Stephen Lawson (left), Leon Stanford (right) and Kerry Grzegorz were each arrested on separate occasions in summer 2020 in connection with the possession and supply of Class A drugs. Lawson, 50, of Beach Road, Littlehampton, was sentenced to 43 months’ imprisonment; Stanford, 51, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment; and Grzegorz, 45, also of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. They came to attention after a local PCSO raised concerns about drug-dealing at hot spots in the town centre. In response to this, Sussex Police’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) carried out high visibility and plain-clothed patrols aimed to crack down on the issue. On June 3, 2020, Stanford was arrested after TEU officers found him in possession of four wraps of low purity crack cocaine and four wraps of low purity heroin, as well as a wallet containing £255 cash, in Hothampton car park. On June 27, 2020, police in plain clothes witnessed suspicious activity in Crescent Road. Stanford and Grzegorz engaged with two unknown men and were subsequently searched. The search was negative and they were allowed on their way. However, just 30 minutes later, the pair were seen in a secluded area of Hotham Park interacting with another man, identified as Lawson. All three were stopped by TEU officers, and 143 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin as well as £745 cash were located. All three were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Then on July 2, 2020, police received a tip-off about drug-dealing in Waterloo Square. Local Neighbourhood Policing Team officers attended, and found Stanford and Grzegorz both in possession of disposable coffee cups, which contained a total of approximately 200 wraps of suspected Class A drugs. Stanford also had £640 cash on him. The West Sussex Community Investigation
Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in September
An e-scooter rider who knocked over a pensioner while trying to evade the police has been sentenced. Paul Satchell had been stopped by PC Jason Kemp and PC Daniel Turk in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, after using the powered vehicle. Satchell, of no fixed address, was charged with Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving. At Lewes Crown Court on September 9, 2022, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for a further three years and eight months. The officers were in a patrol vehicle that stopped to warn the 58-year-old that he need to stop riding, but Satchell ignored them, turned away from the police, and rode off. He paid no attention to what was ahead of him. Myra Wood, 79, was crossing the road when she was struck by Satchell who was riding at speed and looking back to the police officers behind him. She was knocked over and suffered extensive injuries in the collision, including a fractured eye socket. Satchell was also thrown off his vehicle but was uninjured. PC Kemp and PC Turk immediately provided first aid to Mrs Wood, and arrested Satchell. They seized his e-scooter and obtained witness details and CCTV, which showed how the shocking incident unfolded. E-scooters are currently classed as a powered vehicle, but there is currently no way to legally register or insure them. So riding e-scooters in a public place is illegal and users can face having the item seized, and being prosecuted for motoring offences. The court heard how the incident took place at 11.50am on December 1, 2020. Wood, who was aged 77 at the time, agreed to footage being shared to warn other e-scooter users about the dangers the vehicles pose to others and to remind them that the items are illegal to use on a public road or path. She said she previously enjoyed an active life with regular walks and visits to the shops and to church in Bexhill and Sidley. But the injuries she suffered left her in hospital for two days, and she was unable to eat solid food for six weeks. She was left with
Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in September
An abuser who targeted seven children has been jailed. Sally Ann Dixon, 58, of Swanmore Avenue, Havant, Hants, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court after being convicted of 30 indecent assaults against her victims, police said. She was given an 18-year custodial sentence, with an additional two years to be served on extended licence. A Judge ordered at least two thirds of the sentence must be served in custody. Dixon will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely. The five girls and two boys, who were aged under the age of 16 during the period of abuse in the 1980s and 1990s, were abused in Crawley, Bexhill and an East Sussex village, Sussex Police said. Dixon was also found not guilty of four indecent assaults. At the time of the offences, Dixon was John Stephen Dixon, who transitioned to female in 2004 - after the period during which the offences took place, police said.
Photo: Sussex Police