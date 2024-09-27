M23 collision: Surrey man, 19, arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after incident in Crawley
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a collision in Crawley, police have said.
Sussex Police said officers responded to a single vehicle collision on the M23 southbound, near Maidenbower, at about 8.30am on Friday (September 27).
“A 19-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving,” a police spokesperson said.
"He has been bailed, pending further investigation.”
Police said there was another earlier, single vehicle, collision at 5.40am – reportedly involving an overturned car. This was a minor injury incident, police said.
