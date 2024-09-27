Fire crews respond to M23 collision - 'One person trapped inside'
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called, at 5.55am, to a road traffic collision on the M23 between Maidenbower and Pease Pottage.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and the heavy rescue tender from Crawley, one fire engine from Horsham, and a crew from Surrey Fire and Rescue to the scene,” a spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival crews found a car had turned over on the embankment, with one person trapped inside. Firefighters worked to release the individual alongside paramedics.
“The crews left the scene at 6.50am.”
Sussex Police said this single vehicle collision, involving an overturned car, was a minor injury incident.
This was one of two collisions on the M23 this morning. After the second incident, around 8.30am, a 19-year-old man was arrested. Click here to read more.
