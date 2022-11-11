October 6;

Chloe Kennedy, of Halston Crescent, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Nissan vehicle on Ninfield Road, Bexhill, on September 9, with no licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

October 12:

Scales of Justice

Verity Sibley, 23, of Hampstead Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on April 23, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Linda Avis, 55, of Buckingham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, at Battle Road, St Leonards, on August 1. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Leighton Powell-Jones, 65, of Wartling Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Gillsmans Hill, St Leonards, on September 24, while over the drink drive limit. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

Verity Bartholomew, 36, of Carpenters Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on September 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 25 months.

Benjamin Glavin, 36, of Watermill Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Holliers Hill, Bexhill, on September 25, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 121 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 30 months.

October 18:

Andy Petit, 43, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £21.25, from Tesco Express at Hailsham, on April 3. He was ordered to pay £21.25 in compensation and given a one year conditional discharge.

Nathan Davis, 35, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on April 10. Sentencing was adjourned until November 23 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Samuel Bradley, 29, of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Marsh Road, Bexhill, on may 6 with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving at Bexhill, on the same date, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £175 and banned from driving for one year.

Richard Palmer, 67, of Caldbec Hill, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo vehicle on Combe Valley Way, on June 25, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo on Mount Street, Battle on June 23, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for 15 months.

John Burr, 31, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to attend a drugs assessment, following a test for the presence of class A drugs, at Hastings on June 29. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Arish Ahmadi, 24, of Eaton Avenue, West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to using violence to secure entry to a property at Perth Road, St Leonards, on September 18, knowing there was someone present who opposed entry. He was ordered to pay £400 in compensation.

