These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for February 8 – February 15.

February 8:

Julian Fidler, 61, of Gensing Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on London Road, St Leonards, on January 18, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Pierce Reilly, 23, of Rye Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to causing a public nuisance by indecently exposing himself by being naked from the waist down. The offence took place at Hastings on January 22. He was fined £120.

Scales of Justice

Mason Watson, 22, of Robertson Street, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, at Cambridge Road, Hastings, on January 24. Sentencing was adjourned until May 22, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Marlon Wamiridza, 44, of Charles Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting causing actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 3, last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to a further charge of assault at St Leonards on May 2. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £120 in compensation.

Kameron Wellings, 29, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being concerned in the making of an offer to supply a quantity of cocaine, a controlled Class A drug, to another. The offence took place in East Sussex between May 31 and November 23, 2021. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 8 and released on unconditional bail.

John Guy, 52, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hastings on November 4, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 1, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Harun Yildiz, 40, of Pinders Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to supply a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police, under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Hastings on November 10, last year. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance or an MOT at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Luke Jones, 30, of Pegwell Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Ashford Road, Hastings, on January 20, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

February 15:

Alfie Robertson, 22, of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Robertson Street, Hastings, on January 29, while twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 72 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 41 months.