The oldest and most famous pub in St Leonards has been put on the market with an asking price of £1,300,000.

The Horse and Groom at Mercatoria, at the top of Norman Road, is in the heart of Burton’s St Leonards. It was built and first opened in 1829 by glazier Stephen Millsted for the benefit of the workforce busy constructing the new town of St Leonards on Sea.

It is on the market with estate agents Sidney Phillips, who state: “The Horse and Groom is situated in a vibrant area of the town and seaside resort, an area awash with character properties which has become a hub for bohemian and boutique shops, art galleries and photography studios. Spanning three grand properties, the Horse & Groom dates from the mid-19th Century and is well-known in the local landscape.”

In addition to the traditional public house, the property offers a large four bedroom owner’s accommodation with additional attic rooms, basement cellar and rear trade courtyard. The Horse and Groom also offers a rental income producing three bedroom maisonette, rental income producing restaurant, as well as garages, workshops and a 1,700 square ft club room which is well-utilised by the community for a wide range of uses, including art exhibitions.

Regional Valuations Manger, Robert Cockayne, who is handling the sale said: “The business is a renowned and highly regarded traditional pub, focusing on a relaxed atmosphere, local ales and good conversation. The business has for the past 27 years established itself as one of the town's most popular watering holes, and as a result we expect strong levels of interest from the open market. Given its uniqueness and additional rental incomes generated, the Horse and Groom is a rare opportunity to acquire a diverse, yet well-established business with a great name.”

The pub was run for many years by popular and slightly eccentric landlord Dave Sansbury. Dave sadly died in 2022. The pub closed for a short period but then re-opened and has remained the same. It has a loyal core of local customers but also attracts people from miles around who come to savour its unique atmosphere.

Further information by calling Sidney Phillips on 01982 725900, or email [email protected]