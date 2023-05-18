April 26:

​

Cavan Furnival, 21, of Stainsby Street, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Ore railway station, Parker Road, Hastings, on May 20, last year. He was fined £307.

​

Matthew Morris, 45, of Ingrams Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Warrior Square, St Leonards, on March 1, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at St Leonards on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 28 days.

​

Elliott Michell, 31, of Robsack Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on November 1, last year, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Hastings on November 1. He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £500.

​

Kane Westlake, 28, of Beaconsfield Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on January 27, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

George Vakis, 20, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, outside the Townhouse, in London Road, Bexhill on April 1. He indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Bexhill on April 2. He indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of quantities of cannabis and cocaine at Bexhill on April 1. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

​

Amber Yarnton, 27, of Rockmead Road, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Townhall Square, Bexhill, on November 10, last year, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

​

April 27:

​

Tobias Plunkett, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on November 19, last year. He pleaded to two further charge of assaulting a woman by beating on March 7 and March 13. He pleaded guilty to intentionally strangling a woman on March 7. Sentencing was adjourned until May 15, for reports to be prepared. He was remanded in custody.

​

Louise Derber-Howkins, 33, of Old London Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in Cross Street, St Leonards, on May 11, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until May 17, for reports to be prepared. She was released on conditional bail. She pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the Conquest Hospital on May 11. She pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Cross Street, St Leonards on May 11. Sentencing was adjourned until May 17, for reports to be prepared. She was released on conditional bail.

​

May 2:

​

Alan Light, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, on June 9, 2021, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three months.

