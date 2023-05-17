In pictures: Demolition of Hastings nightclub shows fire damage

Demolition work was continuing this week on the former amusement arcade and nightclub in George Street, Hastings Old Town.

Part of the frontage of the large building was removed, clearly showing the extent of the fire damage. The blaze broke out at the disused building on January 18.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 7.15pm, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze. Residents in nearby properties also had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were still at the scene early the next morning and the road had to be closed off to traffic until later that day. On January 30, Sussex Police said the fire at the former amusement arcade and nightclub was being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’.

The Rainbow Restaurant, in adjacent Sturdee Place, also suffered extensive damage as a result of January’s fire.

The building was home to a number of popular Hastings nightclubs over the years including Saturdays and The G Spot. The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year. Planning permission was then sought to demolish the building to make way for four commercial units and 21 flats. But the application has since been withdrawn.

