Residents in Eastbourne have been asked to evacuate after a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property – with the bomb squad called to assist.

Sussex Police issued a statement at 3am on Tuesday (June 23), amid the ongoing incident.

“Officers are currently on scene in Hyde Road, Eastbourne, after a bottle of unidentified liquid was found in a house,” a police spokesperson said.

"A report was made to police at 5.27pm on Monday and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has attended to assess the item.

Residents in Eastbourne have been asked to evacuate after a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property – with the bomb squad called to assist. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Officers have visited nearby homes and advised residents to stay indoors and access to the area is being restricted as a precaution.”

In consultation with EOD and partners, a planned evacuation of nearby homes was organised for Tuesday morning, police said.

Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson said: “Our priority is to keep people safe. We are satisfied that there is no immediate risk to residents and an evacuation of nearby homes can be completed safely and effectively during daylight hours to minimise impact on the local residents.

“We will have a number of uniformed officers present on Tuesday morning to assist with the planned evacuation and offer further advice.”

The police encouraged residents of Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road and Grove Road to ‘leave their addresses’ by 9am.

“We appreciate the support of residents and the wider community who will be affected by the necessary precautionary actions we need to take, and hopefully they will be able to swiftly return to their homes,” DS Robeson added.

"I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“The item is secure and the road closed, and a number of police will be present to provide reassurance as we work with emergency services and other partner agencies to minimise disruption.

“Public safety is our priority, and the cordon will take in around 160 homes. We will allow residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe for them to do so.”