Man, 19, stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack involving a bladed weapon, which took place in the area of Winding Street at around 8.15pm.

The 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries, police added.

He was walking with another man and a woman towards the junction with East Parade when he was attacked.

Police said a tussle ensued on the ground between the victim and another man when he was stabbed multiple times.

Following the attack the victim entered the Jenny Lind pub where they called police and an off-duty paramedic gave the victim first aid.

Police said the suspect is described as white, wearing a dark jumper, joggers and a ski mask.

Detective Constable Powell said: “This was a nasty assault, resulting in serious injuries to the victim and we are asking for any witnesses to the assault or anyone who saw someone running off from the scene up The Bourne, to please contact police.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1271 of 02/05.