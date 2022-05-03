Hastings vigil for Bexhill student Jason Pulman, 15, sees ‘huge turnout’

The parents of Jason Pulman said the vigil, which was held last Wednesday (April 27), saw a ‘huge turnout’.

People met at Hastings Pier and made their way along the seafront to the underground car park, as it was Jason’s favourite place to hang out.

Candles were left there, alongside a picture of him.

Jason was discovered in Hampden Park, Eastbourne, on April 19.

Despite living in Eastbourne, Jason’s parents said his ‘heart was in Hastings’.

His dad Mark said: “The vigil went extremely well and there was a huge turnout.

“The county council provided us with some youth workers in case some of the kids found it a bit difficult and make sure they were looked after.

“It was really overwhelming to see the number of people who knew Jason.

“He would have been proud and shocked at the amount of people who turned up from so many different backgrounds.

“The support we have had from Jason’s friends has been unbelievable. It has brought us closer to his friends.

“Jason cared about everyone. It was important for him to have good relations with everyone.”

His dad said Jason learned things really quickly.

He said: “He was like Einstein. He loved animals, he loved his siblings, he loved a good protest. He loved theme parks and extreme rides.” Jason was a student at Bexhill College and had considered becoming a zookeeper because of his love of animals.

