Man, 22, left in 'life-threatening condition' after serious collision near Uckfield

Police said the collision occurred on the A26 between Rose Hill and Little Horsted.
Officers were called to the junction with Bradfords Lane at about 4.15pm on Sunday, August 7, to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle, Sussex Police added.
Police said the rider, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward, Sussex Police added.
Police said the collision involved a black Audi Q2, and an orange KTM 125 motorcycle.
Anyone who saw or has footage of the vehicles in the area before the incident is also asked to contact Sussex Police.
Information can be reported online, on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Rowhill.