A man has appeared in court, charged with murdering a married couple at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is accused of killing 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.

According to Sussex Police their bodies were tragically discovered at their property shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9.

Martin appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 June, where the case was adjourned for a preliminary hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 14 June.

He remains remanded in custody in the meantime. A post mortem is scheduled to take place this week.

Sussex police have urged the public and press to respect the right to privacy of the immediate families of Josh and Chloe.