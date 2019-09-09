Man arrested after attempted burglary at Lewes farm

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Lewes.

Police said officers were called to Juggs Road after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the area of farm buildings at around 9.20pm on Thursday (September 5).

Juggs Road in Lewes. Picture: Google Street View

A 49-year-old man from Lewes was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and has been released under investigation, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

