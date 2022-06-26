Man arrested in Seaford for seven offences

Sussex Police said they were alerted to a suspicious vehicle driving in Vale Road shortly after 12.20am on Sunday, June 26.

Officers from the roads policing unit stopped a vehicle nearby and two men were arrested, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being carried in or on a motor vehicle suspected of being taken without the owner's consent. He has been released under investigation.

Sussex Police