Man arrested in Seaford for seven offences

Sussex Police said they were alerted to a suspicious vehicle driving in Vale Road shortly after 12.20am on Sunday, June 26.
Officers from the roads policing unit stopped a vehicle nearby and two men were arrested, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being carried in or on a motor vehicle suspected of being taken without the owner's consent. He has been released under investigation.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid third-party insurance, possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”