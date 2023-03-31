A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at a home in Brighton, according to Sussex Police.

Emergency services were called to Cowley Drive shortly before 5pm on Thursday (March 30) after ‘concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“A 47-year-old man from Newhaven has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Police in Brighton have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Forensics have been pictured at a house in Cowley Drive

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said this is a ‘fast-moving investigation’ and the public can ‘expect to see an increased police presence in the area’.

The DCI added: “There is not believed to any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

“Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bradwall.”

