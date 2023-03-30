Edit Account-Sign Out
Police search for murder victim's body in East Sussex town

Police have revealed why an area of an East Sussex town is currently cordoned off.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:32 BST

Sussex Police said officers are conducting searches near Marley Lane, in Battle, after new information was received in relation to an historic murder investigation.

Police said the information relates to the potential location of the body of a man who was killed in 2001.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn, senior investigating officer, said: “Although the murder was solved, the victim’s body has never been found.

“We have always welcomed any new information which may tell us the whereabouts of the body, so we can give the victim’s family the answers they’ve waited so long for.

“A viable line of enquiry recently came to light and was followed-up on, which is what has led to this activity.

“We are conducting incredibly thorough searches but this is understandably a very complex operation that will take some time to complete. The victim’s family are being supported and kept updated as the search progresses.

“Even after all this time, we remain committed to finding the victim’s body so he can be returned to his family and finally laid to rest.”

Sussex Police added that members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while the search is ongoing, however the force added residents can be reassured that there is no ongoing risk or cause for concern.

'Police cordons in place' in East Sussex town