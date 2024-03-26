Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Peacehaven

A man, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to reports of a woman in medical distress yesterday (March 25).
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Mar 2024, 18:08 GMT
The man was arrested yesterday afternoon.The man was arrested yesterday afternoon.
Paramedics fought to save the woman at an address in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, but she was sadly pronounced dead yesterday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

They added that the man and woman are known to each other, and the man was also arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and her next of kin have been informed,” they said.