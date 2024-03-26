Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Peacehaven
A man, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to reports of a woman in medical distress yesterday (March 25).
Paramedics fought to save the woman at an address in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, but she was sadly pronounced dead yesterday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.
They added that the man and woman are known to each other, and the man was also arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and her next of kin have been informed,” they said.