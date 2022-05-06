Man bound with duct tape attacked by three men with weapons in Hastings

A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports that three men were attacking another man with weapons.

“When they arrived the victim, a 41-year-old man, had sustained a broken leg following the attack and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

“Several knives were found in close proximity, a role of duct tape which was also bound to his wrists and an eye mask.

“It’s thought a fourth man who was known to the suspects appeared from a nearby alley and the suspects then left the scene heading towards West View after the attack.”

Anyone with information or doorbell footage of the incident which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 18 of 03/05.

Alternatively you can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.