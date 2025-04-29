Man disqualified from driving following tip-off from member of the public on M25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tip-off from a member of the public has led to a man being disqualified from driving after a member of the public reported him to the police earlier this month.

Surrey Police said Airidas Vasiliauskas, 32, from Boston in Lincolnshire, was also sentenced to eight weeks in prison, which was suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge when he appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court on April 7.

Officers were out on patrol on April 5 when they received a report from the member of the public who was concerned about the manner in which Vasiliauskas was driving.

Police said they spotted his white Vauxhall Insignia contravene a solid white line as it left the carriageway of the M25 at J10 Wisley and stopped the vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A3 at Painshill.

Officers asked Vasiliauskas to provide a roadside breath test, which he failed with a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was arrested.

Surrey Police said further checks on the vehicle revealed it was registered and insured to someone else. They also confirmed Vasiliauskas was disqualified from driving until December 10, 2026.

He was further arrested for driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and contravening a solid white line on a motorway.

Police said the vehicle was also seized under S165A of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

PC Robert Hall, who investigated the case, said: “The fact that we have got another drink driver off our roads is thanks to the member of the public who brought Vasilikauskas’ erratic driving to our attention.

“This case demonstrates that we do take action when concerns are reported to us and we would urge the public to continue doing so.

“Thankfully on this occasion, Vasilikauskas’ irresponsible and dangerous driving did not have more serious consequences.

“Drink driving is one of the Fatal 5 offences and we target it as a matter of priority in order to keep our roads safe.”