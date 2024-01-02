Man jailed after sparking huge manhunt in Arundel

A man who led the emergency services on a major manhunt in West Sussex has been jailed just a week after the incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An extensive search operation – involving multiple emergency services – was launched after Danny Whiting tried to evade the police on Thursday, December 28.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, was sought on recall to prison and ‘in relation to two breaches of a restraining order’, Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “Officers traced him to an address in Mill Lane but as they moved in to arrest him, he fled the scene.

Danny Whiting will spend 24 weeks behind bars. Photo: Sussex World

“An immediate search was launched. Due to the difficult location and weather conditions, HM Coastguard was called to assist by deploying a boat and helicopter, and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was asked to help by checking the riverbank.

"With help from partner agencies alongside Sussex Police’s drone and dog units, Whiting was found, detained, and remanded in custody.”

Whiting appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 29) and was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment for two counts of breaching a restraining order, police said. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad