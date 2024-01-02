Man jailed after sparking huge manhunt in Arundel
An extensive search operation – involving multiple emergency services – was launched after Danny Whiting tried to evade the police on Thursday, December 28.
The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, was sought on recall to prison and ‘in relation to two breaches of a restraining order’, Sussex Police said.
A spokesperson added: “Officers traced him to an address in Mill Lane but as they moved in to arrest him, he fled the scene.
“An immediate search was launched. Due to the difficult location and weather conditions, HM Coastguard was called to assist by deploying a boat and helicopter, and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was asked to help by checking the riverbank.
"With help from partner agencies alongside Sussex Police’s drone and dog units, Whiting was found, detained, and remanded in custody.”
Whiting appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 29) and was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment for two counts of breaching a restraining order, police said. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
Inspector Scott Walters said: “Sussex Police work hard to protect victims of crime, the officers demonstrated tenacity and partnership working to show that we will not tolerate continued abuse of victims, and will ensure offenders with flagrant disregard for orders in place to safeguard those vulnerable are caught so that they can be presented to the courts.”