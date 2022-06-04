Man left with serious facial injuries following Eastbourne assault

An 18-year-old was left with serious facial injuries following an altercation at a Co-op in Eastbourne, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:19 pm

Officers said they are appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault which happened at around 5.40pm in Milfoil Drive on Thursday, May 26.

The altercation started in the Co-op before continuing on the street outside, according to the police.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “He was then assaulted, before the suspect left the scene.

“A suspect was identified and on Sunday, May 29, an 18-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

The police said they would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added, “If you have any information, contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 807 of 27/05.”

