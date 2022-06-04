Man left with serious facial injuries following Eastbourne assault

Officers said they are appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault which happened at around 5.40pm in Milfoil Drive on Thursday, May 26.

The altercation started in the Co-op before continuing on the street outside, according to the police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “He was then assaulted, before the suspect left the scene.

Sussex Police

“A suspect was identified and on Sunday, May 29, an 18-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

The police said they would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it.