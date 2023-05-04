Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Man sentenced for sexual activity with teenage girl in East Sussex

A man has been jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a teenage girl in East Sussex, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:16 BST

Police said William Hobden forced himself upon the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, without her consent.

Police said that, among the charges, the 29-year-old was charged with engaging in sexual activity contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Hobden, a road worker formerly of Queens Road, East Grinstead, denied the charges and stood trial at Lewes Crown Court in February this year. He was found guilty of one count of engaging in sexual activity contrary to the Sexual Offences Act. On May 2 he was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. The court also imposed a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict Hobden’s access to children after he is released.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police said that William Hobden, a road worker formerly of Queens Road, East Grinstead, was sentenced to a total of seven years in prisonSussex Police said that William Hobden, a road worker formerly of Queens Road, East Grinstead, was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison
Sussex Police said that William Hobden, a road worker formerly of Queens Road, East Grinstead, was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison
Read More
Read more: Overflowing sewage in West Sussex village – frustrated residents call...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the victim received support from specially-trained officers and said that DNA evidence showed how Hobden had committed the offences.

Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones said: “We are pleased that we have been able to get justice for the victim in this case.”

She added: “His (Hobden’s) victim showed courage to report her experience to the police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victims of rape and serious sexual offences can find out how Sussex Police investigate their case at www.sussex.police.uk where further information about support is available.

This story has been updated after Sussex police issued a correction to their original release.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.