A man has been jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a teenage girl in East Sussex, Sussex Police have said.

Police said William Hobden forced himself upon the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, without her consent.

Police said that, among the charges, the 29-year-old was charged with engaging in sexual activity contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Hobden, a road worker formerly of Queens Road, East Grinstead, denied the charges and stood trial at Lewes Crown Court in February this year. He was found guilty of one count of engaging in sexual activity contrary to the Sexual Offences Act. On May 2 he was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. The court also imposed a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict Hobden’s access to children after he is released.”

Police said the victim received support from specially-trained officers and said that DNA evidence showed how Hobden had committed the offences.

Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones said: “We are pleased that we have been able to get justice for the victim in this case.”

She added: “His (Hobden’s) victim showed courage to report her experience to the police.”

Victims of rape and serious sexual offences can find out how Sussex Police investigate their case at www.sussex.police.uk where further information about support is available.

This story has been updated after Sussex police issued a correction to their original release.