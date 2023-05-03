Edit Account-Sign Out
Overflowing sewage in West Sussex village: frustrated residents call for action during MP and Southern Water representatives’ visit

Frustrated Sayers Common residents are calling for action after years of sewage spilling out onto their roads.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:04 BST

Villagers said the issue happens frequently and they believe it is caused by an inadequate sewage and rain wastewater system.

They said this problem can also lead to sinks and toilets not being emptied for days after heavy rain.

Michael Bailey, acting chairman of Sayers Common Village Society, said: “What happens, from time to time, is that sewage builds up and unless South East Water bring their tankers and take enough of it away, the pressure builds and the closest road starts to find the sewage coming out of the drains. You hear the school children having to work their way through this on their way to get the school bus.”

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with members of the Sayers Common Village Society outside Sayers Common Village Shop and Hall
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with members of the Sayers Common Village Society outside Sayers Common Village Shop and Hall

On Friday, April 28, Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith met with the Village Society and Parish Council, and representatives from Southern Water in Sayers Common. Southern Water said they are investigating the root of the problem.

Michael Bailey said the issues started when development was ramped up in Sayers Common during the 2000s. He believes the problem stems from a London Road pumping station, which was only adequate when the village was small. He said: “There is projected even more development and this pump cannot cope.”

MP Andrew Griffith called Sayers Common ‘a textbook example of what is wrong with the old planning system’.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith met with members of the Sayers Common Village Society and Parish Council, as well as residents and representatives from Southern Water, to discuss the problem with overflowing sewage in the village
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith met with members of the Sayers Common Village Society and Parish Council, as well as residents and representatives from Southern Water, to discuss the problem with overflowing sewage in the village

He said: “Sites that should never have been built on due to a history of groundwater flooding, insufficient weight given to neighbourhood plans and a failure to put drainage infrastructure in ahead of any new homes being built. Stopping unsustainable development is my number one priority and each of these issues are being addressed in the planning reforms currently going through Parliament.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns of residents about flooding in Sayers Common and recently discussed these during a meeting with community members and local MP Andrew Griffith. We also spoke about the actions we are already taking to address the issue, including conducting a full investigation into the root cause of the flooding, and upgrading our network. We are continuing to work closely with partners including West Sussex County Council to help reduce surface water flooding from roads, and will keep residents updated about progress.”

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with Sayers Common residents in Dunlop Close
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with Sayers Common residents in Dunlop Close
