Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses to the attack.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Police were called after the victim, a man in his 20s, was found with a single stab wound on a grassed area near Roffey Close around 10.20pm.

“The man was approached from behind and thrown from his bike to the ground by two men wearing balaclavas.

“He was then believed to have been dragged along the ground before being stabbed.

“Two men were seen making off from the scene towards the recreation area near Sangers Walk shortly afterwards.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital after the attack where he remains in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.

They have urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dashcam or doorbell camera footage or any other information, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lee Marks said: “We would like to reassure local residents that we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.”

Detective Constable Hannah Simmonds added: “Our enquiries into this continue, and we are appealing for anyone with information to speak to us.

“At this time, we currently believe this to be an isolated incident.”

People can use the online reporting tool at www.surrey.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference PR/45220087990/.