Man taken to hospital after assault involving a substance in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are searching for a man after reports of an assault involving a substance happened last night (Friday, March 18).

By Lauren Oakley
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:18 am

Eastbourne Police tweeted last night that officers were called to an assault in Bourne Street, Eastbourne, at 10pm last night.

Police said a man was taken to hospital with injuries and officers are now appealing to locate a man in relation to the assault.

Sussex Police officers responded to a report of an assault involving a substance in Bourne Street, Eastbourne last night (Friday, March 18). Photo: Dan Jessup

Police said: “We are appealing to locate a white man, aged about 35, 5’7, of large build and dark wavy hair.

“He wore a white T-shirt and denim jeans. Witnesses can report to us online or via 101 & quote serial 1457 of 18/03.”

Police said they believed the assault to be an isolated incident.

