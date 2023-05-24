Man taken to hospital after being ‘attacked’ in Eastbourne town centre

A man was taken to hospital with head and face injuries following a ‘serious’ assault in Eastbourne town centre, police said.

Officers said emergency service crews were called to Terminus Road, outside Burger King, at around 8.20pm on Monday, May 22, to reports of a man being attacked by another man following a dispute with a group of four ‘youths’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The victim, a 48-year-old man, suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene in the direction of Bolton Road.

“The area was busy with pedestrians at the time of the offence and investigating officers are urging anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.”

Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Any witnesses, or those with other relevant information which may help officers with their investigation, are asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1421 of 22/05.