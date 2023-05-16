1 . Bailey - one year old Labrador Retriever cross

Bailey is a beautiful Labrador cross with a fun-loving, cheeky character. Being a youngster, he has plenty of enthusiasm and energy, but this can sometimes bubble over into boisterousness. Bailey could share his home with children of secondary-school age, who are confident around dogs of a livelier nature. While Bailey is a highly active pooch, due to his hip-dysplasia, he is unable to express his energy through vigorous exercise. He requires a home without too many steps to contend with and would prefer shorter walks, a few times a day, to get all his exercise in. He also needs a garden for this reason. Bailey is very excitable upon seeing other dogs, but this can be too much for some, and he’ll need some support with building up calmer greetings and appropriate social skills. He could potentially live with a well-suited dog who’d be tolerant of his playful nature, pending multiple meets at the Shoreham rehoming centre. However, he cannot live with any other animal species. Photo: Dogs Trust