Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.
Its branch in Shoreham does such brilliant work helping animals across the county lead happier lives, and has a whole variety of adorable pooches looking for homes, including adorable Labradors, Spaniels and a 14-week-old puppy!
Each of the dogs below are looking for new homes – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the Dogs Trust for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
Bailey is a beautiful Labrador cross with a fun-loving, cheeky character. Being a youngster, he has plenty of enthusiasm and energy, but this can sometimes bubble over into boisterousness. Bailey could share his home with children of secondary-school age, who are confident around dogs of a livelier nature. While Bailey is a highly active pooch, due to his hip-dysplasia, he is unable to express his energy through vigorous exercise. He requires a home without too many steps to contend with and would prefer shorter walks, a few times a day, to get all his exercise in. He also needs a garden for this reason. Bailey is very excitable upon seeing other dogs, but this can be too much for some, and he’ll need some support with building up calmer greetings and appropriate social skills. He could potentially live with a well-suited dog who’d be tolerant of his playful nature, pending multiple meets at the Shoreham rehoming centre. However, he cannot live with any other animal species. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Millie - Collie cross Cavalier
Dogs Trust said even-year-old Millie is a truly special girl who will make for a loving and affectionate companion to her forever family. She enjoys sitting next to you for a gentle fuss and is always up for game with her toys. This friendly pooch is also sociable amongst other dogs and likes to meet up with other calm-natured canines on a peaceful stroll. When relaxing by herself, Millie enjoys tucking into a long-lasting chew or solving fun, food enrichment puzzles. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
3. Toby - 17 month old Beagle
Toby is a beautiful, 17-month-old Beagle, with a friendly character. Toby is a fun-loving boy who is always looking to get involved with the next best thing! He may not immediately show off his affectionate side when getting to know you, but this is nothing personal and just a result of his eagerness to explore. Full of enthusiasm, he’d suit a family who are pro-active and keen to work with their pooch on reward-based training, and who have plenty of time to keep him busy with lots of fun activities. Toby can live with sensible secondary-school aged children who are confident around lively pooches. As a result of his high prey-drive, he is unsuitable to live with any cats, birds, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. However, he is a sociable boy with others canines and could potentially share his home with a well-suited dog of a similarly playful nature to his own. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Morgan - five year old Springer Spaniel
Morgan has a very friendly temperament, as well as plenty of energy. His perfect match would be with an active family, who could take him on lots of fun adventures, fully involving him in all aspects of their day-to-day life. Whilst Morgan can share his home with children of secondary-school age, Dogs Trust recommends that the adults of the family walk Morgan, as he can be very strong on lead! He will need to be the only pet at home but would benefit from continuing to build up social skills and confidence around other dogs. A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly burn off steam. Photo: Dogs Trust