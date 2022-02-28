Man wanted in connection with serious assault in Portslade

Sussex Police said they are searching for 38-year-old Ryan Mclean after officers received reports of a man having been seriously assaulted, and the suspect had fled the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the 29-year-old victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Ryan Mclean in connection with a serious assault in Portslade on Sunday (February 27). Picture courtesy of Sussex Police