Man wanted in connection with serious assault in Portslade

A man is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Portslade on Sunday (February 27).

By Matt Pole
Monday, 28th February 2022, 6:12 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 6:14 pm

Sussex Police said they are searching for 38-year-old Ryan Mclean after officers received reports of a man having been seriously assaulted, and the suspect had fled the scene.

READ THIS: Worthing shop robbery: Masked-suspects stole high-value electrical items.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sussex Police said the 29-year-old victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Ryan Mclean in connection with a serious assault in Portslade on Sunday (February 27). Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anybody who sees Mclean, or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call 999, quoting Operation Toxin.

READ THIS: Brighton Main Line reopens after Network Rail delivers £15m improvementsFor the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.