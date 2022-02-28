Man wanted in connection with serious assault in Portslade

Sussex Police said they are searching for 38-year-old Ryan Mclean after officers received reports of a man having been seriously assaulted, and the suspect had fled the scene.
Sussex Police said the 29-year-old victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries.
Anybody who sees Mclean, or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call 999, quoting Operation Toxin.
