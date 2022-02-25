Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after 'two robberies in consecutive days' at Curry’s stores in Chichester and Worthing.

Around £16,000 worth of items were taken in total, police said.

A spokesperson said: "The first took place at the store in Portfield Road, Chichester, just after 7.25pm on Wednesday (February 16).

"Three men dressed all in black entered the store and headed straight to the electrical section where they stole a number of items and left within two minutes."

Police said the second robbery happened at 7.35pm a day later in Lyons Farm, Worthing — 'this time with four people dressed in all black and wearing facemasks'.

"They also then stole electrical items including iPads, tablets and laptops," the police spokesperson said.

"When the suspects entered both stores they shouted at staff and customers to not come anywhere near them."

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1063 of 16/02.