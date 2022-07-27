Police said they offered a £500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

A police spokesperson said: “King, 51, was released part-way through a nine-year sentence for burglary imposed in 2014, but is being recalled owing to reported breaches of his release on licence.

Sussex Police said Jonathan King is wanted on recall to prison from Heathfield

“He is believed to have links to the Wealden district, specifically Heathfield and Polegate, as well as links to Bexhill.

“King is described as having a stocky build with dark short hair greying at the sides, and a goatee beard.

“He also has several tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.”

Police urge anyone who sees him, or has any information about where he is, to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 949 of 21/09/2021.