The incident is alleged to have happened at the Crossbush services in Lyminster Road, near Arundel, about 9.30am on Friday (June 10).

Police said a man entered the fast-food chain and assaulted two members of staff, before making off from the scene in a white Nissan Juke.

A spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 342 of 10/06.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Crossbush services in Lyminster Road, near Arundel. Photo: Google Street View

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”