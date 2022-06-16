McDonald's: Hunt for suspect after staff assaulted in restaurant near Arundel

Police are hunting for a man after two people were assaulted at a McDonald’s restaurant in West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:47 pm

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Crossbush services in Lyminster Road, near Arundel, about 9.30am on Friday (June 10).

Police said a man entered the fast-food chain and assaulted two members of staff, before making off from the scene in a white Nissan Juke.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 342 of 10/06.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Crossbush services in Lyminster Road, near Arundel. Photo: Google Street View

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Have you read?: Council apologises after bus stop built in wrong place off A259 in West Sussex

Epic cycle in memory of Worthing teacher

'Extremely fit' Sussex woman died after covid vaccine induced thrombosis

Meet 12-year-old Sussex boy some say is 'the future of bowls'