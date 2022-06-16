Saxon Close bus stop, which originally stood on a grass verge on Old Worthing Road — between East Preston and Angmering — was removed suddenly by West Sussex County Council last year.

Residents, who relied on the bus stop, were dismayed by the decision, which the council said was made for safety reasons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the backlash, the council announced in November that it intended to replace the bus stop, subject to consultation.

Mike and Marianne Hubbard led the fight for the Saxon Close bus stop to be returned to it's original place on the B2140. Photo: Steve Robards SR2111063

Seven months on, works to reinstate the bus stop have begun — but with one big problem.

“The bus stop was being installed approximately 20 metres from where it should have been in Old Worthing Road,” a county council spokesperson said.

"Work was halted as soon as the error came to light. We will leave the new, tactile paving crossing point for pedestrians at this location but the other elements will be removed.

“Steps are already being taken to ensure a bus stop is installed in the correct location — again, in Old Worthing Road – as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Saxon Close bus stop, which originally stood on a grass verge on Old Worthing Road — between East Preston and Angmering — was removed by West Sussex County Council last year. Photo: Steve Robards SR2111063

East Preston resident Mike Hubbard, who led the fight to have the bus stop reinstated, said ‘everybody’ in the road was confused about how the error was made.

He said: “A neighbour came by and said they are installing the bus stop and they were putting a pedestrian crossing in as well. I thought it sounded good and went and had a look.

"I saw it and thought that’s not a very good place to put it. It wouldn’t have been very good for the bus drivers, as it's on a bend and not easy to get out from there.

“Other people on the road are not happy about it, as it means they wouldn’t be able to park their cars there anymore.

"I’m pleased they’re rectifying it but when that will happen I don’t know.”

A spokesperson for East Preston Parish Council said: “We are pleased work on the reinstatement of the bus stop has started and hope the work in the correct location is completed soon.”