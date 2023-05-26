Men sentenced in connection with ‘reported shooting’ in St Leonards, say Sussex Police

Four men involved in a reported shooting in St Leonards have been sentenced over their roles, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Jackson-Lee Scriven, 23, Cornel Florea, 21, Hayden Inglis, 29, and Robert Murphy, 34, approached a vehicle outside a gym in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards.

Police added that they surrounded the vehicle, which drove away from the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “During the incident, witnesses saw and heard shots being fired at the vehicle, and saw a knife in the hand of one of the men surrounding the vehicle which belonged a victim who is not known to the men. The shots had been fired from an imitation firearm.

“Police responded rapidly to the incident at 7.10pm on January 24, with armed response officers attending the area. Four suspects were traced to a location at Churchill Court in Stonehouse Drive nearby. Footage showed the group had returned to the address after the incident. Officers searched the address and located the imitation firearm and a knife inside. They made four arrests, and those men were charged.

“Scriven, a sales director of Windmill Road, Gillingham, was charged with affray and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Florea, 21, unemployed of Cambria Crescent, Gravesend, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. Inglis, unemployed of Wood Mews, Tunbridge Wells, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. Murphy, unemployed of Bristol Road, St Leonards, was charged with affray.”

Police said the four men admitted the charges at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24. Police said: “Scriven was sentenced to five years and two months in custody. Inglis was sentenced to 22 months in custody. Florea was sentenced to 20 months in custody.”

Police added that the court imposed a 20-month suspended sentence on Murphy, ordering him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

After the case Superintendent Adam Hays said: “The four men involved caused distress and concern, so we are pleased with the outcome of the case. It shows we will not tolerate violent and threatening behaviour in our communities. We are pleased that these dangerous individuals have been taken off the streets and are now serving jail sentences.”