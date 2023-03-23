Sussex Police have released their latest burglary alerts for the Mid Sussex area.

The first incident involved a break-in at a garage Maple Drive, Burgess Hill. Police said the incident happened between 5pm on March 14 and 6am on March 15.

Police said that the informant noticed that their shutters were open and their household power tools had been stolen. The crime reference number is 0430 of March 15.

The next incident happened at Little Bentswood, Haywards Heath, and is dated March 15. The crime reference number is 0533. Police said the informant reported their parent’s shed having been broken into and said jet wash was missing while new tools had been replaced with old ones.

The third incident, dated March 16 (crime reference 0459) happened at Stirling Close in Burgess Hill. Police said a hand bag was stolen from a lounge containing a house key, cash and cards. They added that there was no sign of forced entry and said the informant's phone was found 300 to 400 yards up the road.

A quadbike was stolen from a shed in Oaklands, Gatehouse Lane in Burgess Hill, police said. The incident happened overnight on March, they added, saying that the incident is dated March 16 with the crime reference number 0564.

A police spokesperson said: “Suspects had broken the lock on the outhouse where they then cut the chain on the lock surrounding the quadbike and then rolled the quadbike off the property where they most likely loaded it onto a larger kind of transport truck through the back gate.”

There were two incidents dated March 18.

The first, with crime reference number 0547, happened at Dunstall Avenue in Burgess Hill, police said. They said a kitchen window was broken at a house and a ‘messy search’ took place.

Police added: "CCTV – a male was seen on the camera going through victim’s handbag, which was hanging on the stairs banister in the hallway. Going through her cupboards and then heading up the stairs into the rooms on the first floor of the property.”

The second incident, with crime reference number 0316, happened at Marne Court, Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Police said a bike worth £1,099 was stolen from a communal bike shed between March 15 and 17.

A Hassocks home was broken into while a resident was on holiday, police added. The incident, dated March 19 with the reference number 0082, happened at Roman Road.

A police spokesperson said: “(The informant) noticed that the window at the back of the house in the kitchen was wide open and under closer inspection had been smashed to gain entry, with a muddy footprint on the windowsill.”

People who have any information about these incidents can make a report by calling 101 and quoting the reference number. Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

