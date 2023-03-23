A Neighbourhood Alert email has been sent out asking people to be vigilant in the district after reports of people offering items for sale on the doorstep.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said these are ‘often poor-quality household items at highly inflated prices’.
Police said: “They are known to use their knocking as a means of gaining information they can pass onto burglars. Please remain vigilant if someone comes knocking at your door, turn them away.”
People can report crimes and incidents by calling 101 or using Sussex Police’s online reporting system at www.sussex.police.uk/reportcrime. In an emergency, people are advised to call 999.
