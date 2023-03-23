Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex door step crime: police warn residents to watch out for a trick that is helping burglars

Police are warning residents in Mid Sussex about door step crime.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

A Neighbourhood Alert email has been sent out asking people to be vigilant in the district after reports of people offering items for sale on the doorstep.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said these are ‘often poor-quality household items at highly inflated prices’.

A Neighbourhood Alert email has been sent out to people in Mid Sussex warning people to be vigilant after reports of people offering items for sale on the doorstep
Police said: “They are known to use their knocking as a means of gaining information they can pass onto burglars. Please remain vigilant if someone comes knocking at your door, turn them away.”

People can report crimes and incidents by calling 101 or using Sussex Police’s online reporting system at www.sussex.police.uk/reportcrime. In an emergency, people are advised to call 999.

