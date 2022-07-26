The council made this unanimous decision on Wednesday, June 29, to make sure all steps are taken to eradicate modern slavery in its work, including supply chains.

The district council is part of the Sussex Anti-Slavery Network, which aims to rid society of slavery and exploitation, becoming a slavery-free community by 2030.

“We like to think that slavery in the UK is a thing of the past, but unfortunately this is not the case”, said cabinet member for community Norman Webster.

“Our council take our duties to help stamp it out very seriously and that is why councillors unanimously agreed steps we will take and have published these for everyone to see.”

In October 2020 the council also took a county-wide pledge to do everything in its power to become a slave-free community. This transparency statement is part of the pledge and is set to be renewed annually.

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said: “The statement sets out the council’s actions and commitments to understand all potential modern slavery risks related to council activities and to put in place steps to combat and prevent acts of slavery and human trafficking within its business and supply chains.

“It applies to everyone working for the council or on its behalf in any capacity.”

By adopting the transparency statement, Mid Sussex District Council has committed to:

Disclosing any identified instances of modern slavery.

Monitoring supply chains and reporting on any issues identified through non-compliance or insufficient information provided.

Ensuring relevant staff have access to and are completing mandatory training that supports the Modern Slavery Act.

Evaluating the effectiveness of the training annually via feedback from participants.

Encouraging the reporting of suspicions of slavery through the council’s Modern Slavery Single Point of Contact (SPOC).

Notifying the Secretary of State of suspected victims of slavery or human trafficking under Sections 43, 52 and 54 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

The statement can be viewed at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

People who think someone may be a victim of modern slavery can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.