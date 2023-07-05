A home security company has revealed that Mid Sussex is among the top nine safest regions in the UK when it comes to risk of burglary.

Experts at ADT looked into rates of residential burglary per 1,000 households for the year ending December 2022.

An ADT spokesperson said: “There were just two incidents of home break-ins per 1,000 households in Breckland, Broadland, the Isle of Anglesey, the Isle of Wight, Lewes, Mid Sussex, North Norfolk, Staffordshire Moorlands, and Wealden during 2022.”

The study also looked at the areas most at risk of burglaries.

Hassocks high street. Photo: Google Street View

Middlesbrough came in as the area that is most vulnerable to burglary in England and Wales. ADT said the North Yorkshire town reported 22 residential burglaries for every 1,000 households last year. A spokesperson said: “Those living in Middlesbrough are 11 times more at risk of burglary than residents of the least targeted areas analysed in the study. The northern town has the highest burglary rate of all local authorities.”

ADT said Manchester is the second most targeted area of England and Wales for home invasions and that the city experienced 20 burglaries for every 1,000 households last year.

People can read the full research at www.adt.co.uk where ADT has issued advice on preventing a burglary at your home. Tips include: installing a smart home security system, locking your doors and windows, leaving the lights on, keeping your items safe, and securing your garden.

