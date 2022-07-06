'Mindless vandals' target Bexhill houses with rocks from beach

Two residents said there have been several incidents over the last few weeks, leaving extensive damage to their properties.

One woman said her house in De La Warr Road was struck at around 1.30am on Saturday, June 25.

She said: “We had family staying over that night. My husband was with his uncle in the kitchen when we heard this big crash. He went to get the front door keys and went straight outside.

Damage caused to a car window

"He didn’t see anyone but when he turned back to face the house he saw that four of our front windows had been smashed and the rear window of his car was smashed.

"He called the police straight away and they came very quickly to take a statement.

"When the police officer came over, she told us that a property in St Leonards had been targeted.

"A house in Gloucester Avenue was also hit on the Saturday night going on into the Sunday morning. A few days later another house was struck in the same street.

Damage caused to the windows of one property

"They [the vandals] have been going on to the beach and throwing the rocks through the windows.

"We have small children and a big beach rock being launched through a window could have killed a child. They don’t think of the consequences of their actions. It’s just mindless vandalism.

"One of the houses in Gloucester Avenue that was struck is occupied by a very elderly couple.

"We are all quite fearful that the vandals could come back. One person I know is absolutely petrified.”

Another resident, who contacted the Bexhill Observer, said the culprits have been ‘causing havoc for a while’, targeting cars and windows of houses in the area.

She said: “On the Saturday morning (June 25) at 2.25am I was woken by an almighty crashing sound. These two males had thrown two large beach rocks through two of my front room windows and then ran off.”