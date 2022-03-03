Missing Brighton teenager found safe

Sussex Police have thanked the public after Lola, aged 15, who had been reported missing from Brighton was found safely.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:34 pm

Sussex Police are pleased to report that Lola, who was previously reported missing, has been located.

She had last been seen in the city on Monday (February 28).

Officers have thanked the public for their help to find her.

