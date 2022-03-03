Missing Brighton teenager found safe

Sussex Police are pleased to report that Lola, who was previously reported missing, has been located.

She had last been seen in the city on Monday (February 28).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ THIS: Driver who mounted his car on the pavement and drove at Brighton pedestrians after fight jailed.

Officers have thanked the public for their help to find her.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.