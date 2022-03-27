Officers from Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit’s (RPU) Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) used an unmarked HGV lorry and unmarked police vehicles in order to detect those 'who were not in proper control of their vehicle'.

"The CVU used the lorry from National Highways as well as unmarked police vehicles to enforce road safety," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"During a week of action as part of Operation Tramline, 173 vehicles were stopped. This included checks on 115 goods vehicles, of which 43 were HGVs.

"Because of the size of vehicle, these are the ones which could cause the most harm and risk if there is a road traffic collision."

Police said 105 of the 173 vehicles stopped were for offences related to mobile phone use.

Mobile phone use and being distracted while driving are 'two major factors' in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads each year, police said.

Police said there were also 49 drivers who were found to not be wearing their seatbelt, which is another 'major factor in why people are killed or seriously injured'.

In Sussex, more than 1,000 people were injured in road traffic collisions last year, and 46 of these were fatal.

Sergeant Huw Watts of the Surrey and Sussex Commercial Vehicle Unit, who led the team, said: “It is always disappointing to see that the road safety message is not being received by drivers on the fastest roads in our counties.

“Despite advances in vehicle technology drivers still feel the need to use their mobile phones whilst driving for a number of reasons, from texting and checking emails to watching film clips.”

Sergeant Watts said police filed 131 Traffic Offence Reports, issued 11 Fixed Penalty Notices, and five drivers were given court summonses.

He added: “This has been a very productive operation for our officers."

Drivers are reminded that the legislation around mobile phones changed on Friday (March 25).

Under the previous legislation, this operation saw 57 drivers receive three points on their licence and a £100 fine.

Now, these drivers would have seen their penalties doubled.