More than 20 arrests in Eastbourne over bank holiday weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The force said the arrests were made for offences, including robbery, assault, and drink and drug driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers hopped across the district on a number of patrols and police activities in Eastbourne this Easter weekend, resulting in a number of arrests being made.
“Our baskets (cells) were quickly filled with over 20 arrests made across the town over the bank holiday weekend.
“Offences include, a number of assaults, up to and including ABH, arrests made for shoplifting in the town, robbery and criminal damage.
“Other offences also include drunk and disorderly, theft from motor vehicle and theft from person.
“We continue to see offences of both drink and drug driving with two arrests made for these offences over the weekend.
“Report drink or drug drivers to police at the time.
“Find support, and report online to Sussex Police by visiting our website, often reporting online can save you time, as well as access a library of information, crime prevention advice and more on our website.”