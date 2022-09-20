Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lorry on the A27 at Lewes – Police appealing for witnesses

Emergency services were called at 7:38am this morning (September 20) to the eastbound carriageway, between the Beddingham and Southerham Roundabouts, following a collision involving the two vehicles.

Sussex Police said the 35-year-old motorcycle rider died at the scene of the collision, as the road was closed both ways until 6pm while an initial investigation took place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 54-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and was released under investigation, police said.

Emergency services remain at the scene between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabout.

Motorists were advised by the police to find alternative routes, with a detour in operation via the A26 to Ringmer and the A22 at Golden Cross to Polegate.

Due to the crash, there was queuing traffic on the A259 westbound from Seaford Town centre to Newhaven – with severe delays of 30 minutes on the Sutton Park Road Westbound between the A259 Sutton Road and the A259 South Way.

Officers investigating the collision have appealed for any motorists or witnesses who may have seen what happened, or seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.

Police have also asked anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to report it to them.

The road has now reopened, and officers have thanked the public for their patience while they responded to this incident.