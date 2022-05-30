Sussex Police has made multiple arrests after the incident around 2.45am on Saturday (May 14)

Officers were on patrol in the town when they came across the aftermath of an altercation in Chatsworth Road, police said.

A spokesperson added: “One man had suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses

“Four people - one boy aged 17, two men aged 18 and one man aged 25 - were swiftly arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The three teenagers were released on conditional bail while enquiries continue. The 25-year-old man has now been eliminated as a suspect.”

Investigating officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have captured any relevant mobile phone footage of the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 196 of 14/05.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.