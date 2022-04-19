New spate of car crime hits Horsham and nearby villages

Police say that a Porsche was stolen from a communal parking area at Warnham Court, Warnham, on April 17.

And a BMW was stolen after burglars broke into a property in Stoneybrook, Horsham, overnight between April 14 and 15 and snatched the vehicle’s keys and a purse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that another vehicle was stolen from Sullington Lane, Storrington, at around 1pm on April 13.

Sussex Police

And in other incidents, cash was stolen from a car in Amundsen Road, Horsham, between 4.30pm on April 8 and 12 noon on April 10.

A wallet was also taken from a car parked in Henfield Road, Cowfold, some time between 11.30am and 3pm on April 10.

Tools were stolen after thieves smashed the back window of a vehicle in Amberley between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on April 15.

Police say that people were seen on CCTV damaging a vehicle and stealing a wing mirror in Tanbridge Park, Horsham. between 3.35pm and 4.30pm on April 14.

Two men were also seen on CCTV trying to break into a vehicle in Spierbridge Road, Storrington, at around 4am on April 17.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.